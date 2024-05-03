VR bargain as Meta Quest 2 is just £172 at John Lewis with this trick

The Meta Quest 2 virtual reality headset continues to get cheaper. It can be bought for £200 at various retailers most of the time, and there are some ways to get it for even less.

If you're an Amazon Prime Member you can get the headset for £179 at the moment, but thanks to a discount code at John Lewis you can get it for even less - you'll just need to add another small item for it to work.

If you're a My John Lewis member you can use the code "MY30FF200" to get 30 per cent off your purchase. As the Quest 2 is £199.99, you just need to add something small to bring the price up to £200 - Reece used a candle for the Xbox Elite Core controller - and then add the discount to get the Meta Quest 2 for £172.

Another good thing you could buy to get the offer to work is a striped bottle gift bag for £1.50, or whatever you think is worth tacking on to the Quest 2. If you're not a My John Lewis member already, it's free to sign up to, which you can do here.

The Quest 2 is the best way to get started in VR gaming, not just because of its increasingly low price, but because it has everything you need to start playing straight away without the need of a high-end PC or laptop.

The Quest 2' uses a Snapdragon 865/Qualcomm XR2 chip which has enough power to play VR games such as Beat Saber and VR Chat. If you want to play games at higher settings and 120fps, either wirelessly or wired, then you can connect the Quest 2 to a computer.

However you play it, the Quest 2 is a good overall experience thanks to the 1832x1920 resolution per eye, 3D positional audio from the built-in speakers for an immersive sound experience, and impressive hand tracking and haptic feedback in the touch controllers.

There are more interesting gaming deals available at Amazon at the moment in the Amazon Gaming Week sale, and we've done a roundup of the best deals for you to check out.