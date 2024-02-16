Best Xbox Best Game Pass deals in February 2024

Xbox Game Pass deals let you access Microsoft's monthly game subscription service for an even more affordable price. Whether you're accessing the service on Xbox, PC or over Xbox Cloud Gaming, you'll have lots of top games to download and play without the need to buy them all individually.

We'll update this page regularly with any new discounts, offers, or tricks and tips to help you get Xbox Game Pass for less. If you're looking for Xbox console, game and accessory offers, check out our guide to the best Xbox deals and also follow the Jelly Deals Twitter.

Game Pass starts from as little as £6.99/$9.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Core, £7.99/$9.99 per month for PC Game Pass, £8.99/$10.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass for console, and £12.99/$16.99 per month for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

If you’re an Xbox player or you game on both Xbox and PC, Game Pass Ultimate is the best value for money, since it gives you hundreds of games on-demand, compared to a 25-game library that’s included in an Xbox Core subscription. Ultimate also lets you play online, gives you day one releases, access to EA Play on PC, plus extra discounts and perks.

If you’re new to Game Pass, you can get your first 14 days of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just £1/$1. If your trial has ended or you've already redeemed it before, here are the best Xbox Game Pass deals for Core, console, PC, and Ultimate with one, three, six and 12 month options:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deals 2024

Game Pass Ultimate works on both Xbox and PC, and gives you access to hundreds of games to download or stream, new games on day one, deals, discounts and perks, online console multiplayer and an EA Play membership.

UK Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals

US Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals

PC Game Pass Deals 2024

Xbox Game Pass for PC gives you most of the same things as an ultimate subscription, but you won't get cloud streaming, console multiplayer or access to the Game Pass Perks.

UK PC Game Pass deals 2024

US PC Game Pass deals 2024

Xbox Game Pass Core Deals 2024

The Xbox Game Pass Core subscription has replaced the old Xbox Live Gold service, and gives you online console multiplayer access as well as a rotating selection of 36 games to download and play.

UK Xbox Game Pass Core Deals 2024

US Xbox Game Pass Core deals 2024

Xbox Game Pass for Console deals 2024

Xbox Game Pass for Console gives you access to hundreds of games from the Xbox Game Pass library and lets you play select games on the day that they are released. It doesn't include online multiplayer access, which means you'll need to either get Xbox Game Pass Core to play games online, or Game Pass Ultimate so that you also have access to the huge game library and other perks. Microsoft has removed the Xbox Game Pass for Console option from its main Xbox Game Pass page, but it is still available to purchase from their site for £8.99/$10.99 per month. We've popped a link below among other alternative options:

UK Xbox Game Pass for Console deals 2024

US Xbox Game Pass for Console deals 2024

Be sure to have a look at the full list of games included in your Game Pass subscription and what games have been added to Game Pass this month so you know what the latest Game Pass additions are as well as the titles leaving the subscription service to help prioritise your playthroughs.