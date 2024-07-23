My boss' favourite massive PC case has received a price cut from Tech Next Day

If the deal posted yesterday on the popular Corsair 4000D Airflow case isn't for you, and you'd prefer a bigger PC case, boy do I have the dealio for you. The full tower 7000D is much the same as the 4000D and 5000D, only larger and with even better aesthetics, plus it's also the case of choice for the man who tells me what to do - Will Judd. From Tech Next Day, it's £220 in black, which provides a handy £50 saving on its price elsewhere.

The first thing you'll notice about the 7000D is its sheer size. As opposed to being a mid-tower case like most conventional PC cases, this is a full tower choice that's two feet tall and comes with an internal volume of 80 litres. With this in mind, you'll be able to fit even an oversized E-ATX motherboard in here, as well as having plenty of room for especially long GPUs up to 450mm in length, and CPU air coolers with lofty ambitions with heights of up to 190mm. You can also fit up to 12 fans in the 7000D on three sides, while there is also ample support for radiators. To be precise, you can get room for three 360mm radiators simultaneously, or a pair of 420mm radiators at the same time.

For helping to cool your system out of the box, Corsair bundles 7 140mm PWM case fans inside the 7000D, while with this being the Airflow model, it means the glass panels are swapped out with mesh to allow for more air to be pulled through your case where it's needed. In addition, this case also has some excellent cable management solutions with lots of points for tying them down, as well as with 30mm of space behind the motherboard on a hinged door. You also get the benefit of a solid selection of I/O that beats a lot of other premium PC cases. The big thing here is the number of USB-A ports. The 7000D has four of them, while a lot of other cases have only two. Combined with this, you also get a USB-C port and a headphone jack- neat.

The 7000D also looks excellent in black, with a modern but mean aesthetic. It features some impressive build quality, as well as as some interesting design cues such as the triangular patterns for the case's mesh and the yellow accented Corsair logos.

If you're after a big PC case for your next system with lots of room and top-notch aesthetics for less, look no further than this deal on the Corsair 7000D Airflow.