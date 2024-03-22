Where to buy Princess Peach Showtime!
Find the best and cheapest places to buy Princess Peach: Showtime!
Princess Peach Showtime was released on 22nd March 2024. Our guide will help you find the best Princess Peach Showtime deals in the UK and US.
The new Princess Peach game sees Princess Peach make lots of fun costume changes as she journeys through theatrical-themed levels to save the Sparkle Theatre from a mysterious masked magician. It is the latest Princess Peach game to star Princess Peach as the leading role. The last game that did so was Super Princess Peach on Nintendo DS in 2005.
So whether you're ready to kick back with a gentler but charming new adventure, or if you're buying for a little one who's a mega fan of the Mario movie, you can purchase Princess Peach Showtime from the links below:
Where to buy Princess Peach Showtime in the UK
The current cheapest place to buy a standard physical edition of Princess Peach Showtime in the UK is from ShopTo for £39.85. There are currently no discounts on a digital version.
Physical
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime - £39.99 at Amazon UK
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime plus sticker set - £44.99 at Amazon UK
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with a free pin and notebook - £49.99 at My Nintendo Store
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with a free pin - £39.85 at ShopTo
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime - £39.99 at Currys with code PEACH20
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime plus pastel pink Joy-Con pair - £104.96 at Amazon UK
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with a shopping bag - £56.99 at My Nintendo Store
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with a free keychain - £44.99 at Very
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with a free pin - £42.85 at Hit
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with a free notebook - £44.99 at Game
Digital
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with a free pin and notebook - £49.99 at My Nintendo Store
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with a free pin and notebook - £49.99 at Amazon UK
Where to Buy Princess Peach Showtime in the US
There are currently no discounts on a standard physical or digital version of Princess Peach Showtime, but we will update this section if we spot any!
Physical
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime - $59.99 at Amazon US
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime Physical - $59.99 at the Nintendo Store
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with a free free acrylic display stand - $59.99 at Best Buy
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime - $59.99 at Walmart
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime with scrunchie pack - $59.99 at Walmart
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime - $59.99 at GameStop
Digital
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime - $59.99 at Amazon US
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime - $59.99 at Best Buy
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime - $59.99 at the Nintendo Store
- Buy Princess Peach Showtime - $59.99 at GameStop
How much does Princess Peach Showtime cost?
Princess Peach Showtime normally will cost £49.99/$59.99 and will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch.
Check out our best Nintendo Switch deals guide for all the latest offers on Switch games, consoles and accessories. You can also follow us at Jelly Deals on Twitter to find lots more exciting gaming and tech deals.