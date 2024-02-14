Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

More Princess Peach: Showtime! transformations enter the spotlight in new trailer

Stage delight.

Peach in her mermaid transformation in Princess Peach: Showtime!
Image credit: Nintendo
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
1 comment

Nintendo has revealed some more of Peach's transformations in Princess Peach: Showtime!.

Following on from last month's reveal of Ninja Peach and Cowgirl Peach, Nintendo has shown off four more roles Peach can don in the upcoming Switch game.

Take a look at the second transformation trailer showing Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and Mighty Peach.

Cover image for YouTube videoPrincess Peach: Showtime! – Transformation Trailer: Act II (Nintendo Switch)
Princess Peach: Showtime! – Transformation Trailer: Act II

Figure Skater Peach will be able to use spins to knock out enemies as she glides around the ice, while Dashing Thief Peach has gadgets, including what looks like a grappling hook, she can use to outwit foes. Mermaid Peach has the ability to control fish as she sings, and Mighty Peach punches her enemies with superhuman strength.

I've been seeing some (rather unfortunate) comparisons of Mighty Peach to Samus. Metroid Prime 4 is a very separate and very real game (I hope).

The newly announced transformations leaked early this morning, when it's believed the information accidentally went live before it was meant to.

We got a good look at Princess Peach: Showtime! during Nintendo's Direct in September, where we were shown more of its theatrical theme as Peach saves the Sparkle Theatre from an evil witch through the power of dress-up.

It's set for release on 22nd March as one of Nintendo's key Switch releases this year - at least until the Switch 2 arrives.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Princess Peach Showtime

Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Action Adventure Nintendo Nintendo Switch
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments