Switch 2: Everything we know about Nintendo's next console

It's been almost seven years since the Nintendo Switch first launched with its game-changing hybrid design. During its lifetime the Switch revitalised Nintendo's fortunes following the poor sales of the Wii U, and has become one of the best-selling consoles of all time.

Latest figures show the Switch has sold over 132 million units, and is the third best-selling console of all time behind the Nintendo DS and PS2. But all good things must come to an end, and as the Switch approaches its seventh birthday attention is shifting towards what Nintendo has planned next, with the console's successor - which is tentatively being referred to as the Switch 2 - widely expected to launch in 2024.

If you want to know what to expect from the Switch 2 then we're here to help. We've rounded-up all the latest rumours on Nintendo's next console, including leaks on the release date and specs, the expected price tag at launch, the console's rumoured design and the games that could be coming to it, plus much more.

Switch 2 release date and price

The Switch 2 is expected to launch in the second half of 2024. That's according to a report from VGC, with our own sources saying a release date is expected then as well. This timeline also fits in with previous comments from the Kyoto-based gaming giant, with Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa explaining during an investors call last year that the Switch makers aren't planning on launching new or upgraded hardware before April 2024.

Nintendo has reportedly pencilled in the second half of 2024 as the release window for its next-generation console so it has plenty of stock available at launch, in an effort to avoid the type of stock shortages that plagued the PS5 and Xbox Series X when those systems hit shelves.

If you were looking for a more definitive date to mark down in your diaries, hopes were raised that a narrower release window for Nintendo's next console was narrowed down during CES. During the event, a press release for an AI-powered successor to GameShark was shared that announced it was launching alongside the Switch 2 in September 2024. Seeing as Nintendo hasn't announced anything on the Switch 2 officially, this news whipped fans up into a frenzy, who thought some high-level information could have been revealed accidentally. However, it was later claimed that this tidbit of information on the Switch 2 was just a guess.

In terms of a price tag, the Switch 2 is predicted to cost $400 which games priced at $70. That's according to Dr Serkan Toto, a respected analyst and founder of the Tokyo-based consultancy firm Kantan Games.

Switch 2 specs

In the aftermath of Gamescom last year, we got an idea of what the Switch 2 will be capable of. Nintendo's next console was demoed behind closed doors at the event, according to our sources and a VGC report and is believed to be capable of visuals comparable to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, support for ray tracing, and the ablility to run Unreal Engine 5.

Games that were reportedly showcased running on the Switch 2 were an enhanced version of Breath of the Wild and The Matrix Awakens, an Unreal Engine 5 demo that was previously released to showcase the power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While the Switch 2 may be capable of visuals comparable to the current generation of consoles, it doesn't mean the specs will be in the same ballpark. As VGC explained, the Switch 2 demo was believed to be running with Nvidia's DLSS upscaling.

This technology is expected to be a major feature of the custom Nvidia chip that leakers have said will power the Switch 2. Digital Foundry has taken a deep dive into this chipset and discussed how DLSS can be used to upscale native 720p visuals into 4K, among other things.

In terms of raw horsepower, it's thought on paper the Switch 2 could be closer to the specs of last-gen hardware like the PS4 than the current batch of consoles. Emails published during last year's FTC court case with Microsoft indicate Activision Blizzard's former boss Bobby Kotick spoke to Nintendo's Shuntaro Furukawa about the Switch 2 towards the end of 2022.

In the emails, Activision exec Chris Schnakenberg explained the next Nintendo console had "closer alignment to Gen 8 platforms in terms of performance". So how could the Switch 2, as has been reported, be capable of ray tracing (even if it's limited use) and running Unreal Engine 5? As Digital Foundry explained, looking at just raw horsepower "factors out so much" of what makes a piece of hardware unique. And a clear example of that is the original Switch had similar horsepower to the Wii U and Xbox 360, and we've all seen what that system is capable of.

It's important to point out that, for their part, Nintendo has denied briefing external developers on the Switch 2, and showcasing their next console at Gamescom in 2023. The denial came after the publication of the Activision emails during the FTC court case, and following our report on the behind closed doors demonstration in Cologne. It's also worth pointing out that while what we've heard of the Switch 2 sounds impressive, expectations should be managed.

Switch 2 design and features

The Switch 2 is expected to be a hybrid console, that can once again be played in portable mode or docked. However, fans hoping the next-gen console will come with an upgraded display like the Switch OLED may be left disappointed. According to VGC, the Switch 2 could have an LCD screen instead of an OLED panel to help cut costs.

This extra wiggle room in the budget could then be used to add the additional internal storage the Switch 2 needs for modern games. In terms of what type of storage the Switch 2 could use, Digital Foundry thinks Nintendo could opt for eMMC storage, which is what the entry-level 64GB Steam Deck uses and offers faster load times than conventional hard drives (but not as speedy as an SSD). Elsewhere, VGC also reports that the next Nintendo console will come with a cartridge slot for physical games, but it's unclear whether it will be backwards compatible.

In terms of other features, the Switch 2 could come with upgraded Joy-Cons that make stick drift a thing of the past. As highlighted by Laura Kate Dale, last year Nintendo filed a patent for a new controller design which features Hall Effect joysticks. Unlike other setups, these sticks use magnets to detect movement and don't cause wear and tear on a stick's sensor. If it ends up being used on the Switch 2, it should mean the infamous stick drift issue doesn't cross over to the next-generation.

Switch 2 games

One key topic for the Switch 2 that hasn't received too many leaks is the console's potential games line-up. As previously mentioned, during the behind closed doors demo at Gamescom last year, an enhanced version of Breath of the Wild was showcased along with The Matrix Awakens. There's no indication of a souped-up version of BoTW getting released with the Switch 2, but the system being capable of running Unreal Engine 5 should open the door to a whole host of UE5-powered games heading to the console in the future.

VGC has reported that dev kits for the Switch 2 are already in the hands of key partners, so UE5 games could already be in the process of getting ported over. Speaking of Unreal, it's also been claimed that a PS5-quality version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which is powered by Epic's UE4 engine, is up and running on a Switch 2 dev kit.

Could Metroid Prime 4 be heading to the Switch 2? | Image credit: Retro Studios

In terms of potential first-party releases, if we had to gaze into our crystal ball one contender for the Switch 2 that jumps out is Metroid Prime 4. Samus' highly anticipated new adventure was announced during the original Switch's first year, but news on the project has gone quiet ever since Nintendo announced development had been rebooted. Retro Studios, the makers of the original trilogy, have taken the reins of the project which previously was helmed by Bandai Namco. We recently discussed the possibility of Metroid Prime 4 coming to the Switch 2, along with what we know about the console, in a Newscast.

With the Switch 2 expected to launch this year, it also means Nintendo will have some shiny new hardware out in time for one of the most eagerly anticipated games of all time - Grand Theft Auto 6, which is due out in 2025. However, according to Digital Foundry, given what we've heard about the Switch 2's specs, a port of GTA 6 looks "very, very tricky to pull off". You can watch the full analysis from DF below.

For more Switch 2 coverage, find out how Nintendo share prices have surged amid whispers of a new console in 2024. And, for anyone thinking of upgrading, it looks like the Nintendo Accounts system will help ease the move to the next-generation Switch.