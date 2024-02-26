Nintendo is currently set to launch its under-wraps Switch 2 console in March 2025 - but this could be delayed further, a new report has cautioned.

The fresh report, this time from Japanese newspaper Nikkei, has further confirmed this month's reports that Switch 2 will now arrive next year, after having previously been set for a late 2024 launch.

Eurogamer sources told us previously that a delay to 2025 was intended to ensure Switch 2 arrived with a robust game line-up, something Nikkei's report also mentions. Nikkei additionally suggests a move to 2025 will ensure Switch 2 console stock will also be more readily available.

The Switch 2's current planned March 2025 launch window means Nintendo will miss the lucrative end of year sales season, but still be able to include Switch 2 launch sales in its upcoming financial year, which ends 31st March 2025.

But Nikkei suggested that Nintendo was still open to a further delay of Switch 2 until later in 2025, if judged necessary.

Previous reports have pegged Switch 2 as another hybrid console, this time with a larger screen - something Nikkei also now confirms. One report previous stated Switch 2 would feature an eight-inch LCD screen, rather than OLED.

A video games industry report published last month found that hundreds of developers were now working on projects set to launch on Switch 2.