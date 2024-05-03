Knuckles TV show has record-breaking opening weekend on Paramount+

The Knuckles TV show has set a streaming record for Paramount+ on its opening weekend.

The Sonic spin-off show starring Idris Elba in the titular role debuted last weekend on 26th April and, over that weekend, amassed over 4m hours streamed. It is also the most watched kids and family title ever on Paramount+.

"The Sonic the Hedgehog fans came out in full-force," said Jeff Grossman, executive vice president, programming, at Paramount+. "We're so thrilled with the record-breaking performance of Knuckles and the incredible lift the whole Sonic universe has experienced following Knuckles' premiere."

It would seem that Knuckles also beat previous video game TV adaptation Halo, which previously set the Paramount+ premiere viewership record, as reported Deadline at the time.

Of course, what's not included is how much of the series has been watched. Did viewers stick around for the full series, or just watch the first couple of episodes?

Having started the series myself, I wouldn't be surprised to see a large drop off. While reviews have been fairly positive, it feels barely connected to the Sonic universe with Knuckles himself taking a backseat to sidekick Wade (Adam Pally).

The six-episode limited series takes place between last film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the third film, set for release this December and featuring Sonic Adventure 2 antagonist Shadow.

After much speculation, the voice actor for Shadow has now been confirmed as Keanu Reeves.

Franchise producer Toby Ascher described the Sonic films as "Avengers-level events" with the TV show spin-offs offering character studies.

As for Halo, Master Chief himself Pablo Schreiber has promised the second season will be an improvement on the first.