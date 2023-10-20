Nintendo Accounts will 'ease transition' to Switch successor, says Doug Bowser

With reports increasingly pointing to the launch of a Switch successor next year, Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has talked a little about the company's perspective on entering a new console generation, saying he believes its Nintendo Account system will help 'ease the transition'.

While Bowser, unsurprisingly, refused to comment on reports of a Switch successor specifically, he highlighted to Inverse (in the same interview where he discussed unionisation at Nintendo) the work the company has done on its single sign-on Nintendo Accounts.

Introduced in early 2016, Nintendo Accounts have served as a unified accounts system across all Nintendo's product, including its mobile apps (starting with Miitomo), Switch, and services such as My Nintendo.

"One thing we've done with the Switch to help with that communication and transition [to a new console generation", Bowser explained, "is the formation of the Nintendo Account. In the past, every device we transitioned to had a whole new account system. Creating the Nintendo Account will allow us to communicate with our players if and when we make a transition to a new platform, to help ease that process or transition."

According to Bowser, Nintendo's goal is to "minimise the dip you typically see in the last year of one cycle and the beginning of another" - although it's unclear if he was referring to a dip in releases, a dip in customers, a dip in awareness, or something else.

Nintendo, of course, is yet to comment on recent reports surrounding a Switch successor; in September, Eurogamer broke the news the company had been demoing Switch 2 to developers behind closed door at Gamescom using a souped up version of Switch launch title Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Sources also told Eurogamer earlier this year that a Switch successor - which will retain the hybrid configuration of the current model - is expected to launch in latter half of 2024.