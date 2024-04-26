Capcom discontinues Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection on Steam

Capcom is discontinuing its Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection, which combines the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy and The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

The bundle will no longer be available to purchase on Steam from 31st May 2024, though existing owners will still be able to continue playing. The two games will also remain available for purchase separately.

On the plus side, the bundle is heavily discounted and available for under a tenner. That's a discount of 67 percent, so consider this your PSA to grab the bundle now if you're keen.

The bundle has been available since April 2019, though in the Steam notice no reason has been given for the discontinuation.

The Phoenix Wright games were the first in the Ace Attorney series, debuting on the Game Boy Advance in 2001.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, meanwhile, combines two spin-off prequel games from 2015 and 2017.

This Turnabout Collection, then, consists of the origins of the series.

Still, plenty more Ace Attorney games and bundles are available on Steam.

The Capcom Mystery Adventure Double Pack combines Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy with Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, another Capcom classic, and is also discounted by 60 percent.

More recent was the release of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (video above), which re-released 3DS entries in the series now the Nintendo 3DS store has been closed.