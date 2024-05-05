UK trade association TIGA calls for an independent games tax credit to support UK development

TIGA, a trade association for the UK video games industry, is calling for an independent games tax credit to support game development.

As part of a 10-point manifesto, TIGA proposes that the UK industry launch an independent games tax credit (IGTC), a new "National Games Accelerator" to enable more start-ups to scale up, and a video games investment fund to create "2660 additional game development jobs by 2028."

TIGA's Manifesto – based on "new and recent primary research, surveys of TIGA members and the wider video games industry, together with numerous discussions with game developers" – also calls for an industrial secondments programme to enable 20 lecturers a year to be seconded to studios to enhance teaching in video game development and further support of apprenticeships and BTEC and T-Level education.

The IGTC, TIGA says, should mirror the newly-announced independent film tax credit wherein games with production budgets of less than £15m could claim a credit for 53 per cent on 80 per cent of qualifying expenditure, bringing the UK development scene more in line with that on Canada, France, Belgium, Australia, Ireland, and "at least" 15 states in the US.

For the full manifesto, head to the official TIGA website.

"In an era where technology and creativity converge, the video games industry stands as a beacon of innovation and economic vitality," said Jason Kingsley CBE, CEO and creative director at Rebellion and TIGA chair.

"The next Government and Parliament have a unique opportunity to propel this dynamic industry to even greater heights. By fostering an environment conducive to growth and innovation, we can ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of global game development. TIGA's Manifesto presents a roadmap for achieving this ambitious goal, outlining ten measures aimed at nurturing the games development ecosystem, empowering entrepreneurs, and driving economic expansion."

"TIGA’s goal is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. The UK is already a leader for games development and employs the largest development workforce in Europe," added Dr Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA.

"If the next Government and Parliament create an environment favourable to our sector, then the UK games development sector can win a growing share of the games development market. A successful video games industry will support high-skill employment, regional games clusters and export growth.

"TIGA's manifesto sets out an agenda to enable our games development sector to achieve its potential, and increase its contribution to the UK economy."