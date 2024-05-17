Redfall final update on the way after all

A final update is on its way to Redfall after all.

Following the news Microsoft was closing a number of Bethesda studios including Redfall developer Arkane Austin, it was reported the team was working on DLC and updates - including an offline mode - until very recently.

A new post on X, however, states the update is still on the way. "Thank you all for your supportive messages," it reads. "We are working to release our final update, Game Update 4, that brings revamped Neighbourhood and Nest systems, Single Player Pausing, Offline Mode, and more. We'll provide additional details soon. Thank you all."

What's not specifically mentioned here, though, is the Hero Pass DLC, which will add two new player characters to the vampire shooter but remains missing a year after the game's release.

This was cancelled after the studio closure, with players directed to a Bethesda support page with details forthcoming of a credit programme to reimburse anyone who already purchased the DLC.

At present, that support page still stands. It suggests that while the offline mode and other requested features are still on the way, the Hero Pass is not.

Eurogamer has contacted Bethesda to confirm.

Even before this final update, Redfall remains worth checking out through one last stroll of its world.