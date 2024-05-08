Xbox rushes to fix 'Feel the Burn' controller promotion following studio closures

Yesterday, Xbox released a post for a new Fire Vapor Special Edition wireless controller, proclaiming it was time to "Feel the Burn". On any other day, this would not have raised any eyebrows particularly. The controller headlining the announcement featured a fiery-theme with burnt orange colours, so the introduction made sense when you read it in total isolation.

However, yesterday was far from just another day at Microsoft, as the company left many reeling when - just hours before it published this controller blog post - it announced it was closing a number of Bethesda studios, including Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks.

Unsurprisingly, Microsoft's controller announcement was met with criticism due to its timing and insensitive nature. "That's how you know when a company is tone deaf," came one reply to the initial post.

As a result, the company has amended its blog post announcing the latest Xbox controller in its ongoing Vapor series (which includes Stormcloud Vapor, Dream Vapor, and Nocturnal Vapor controllers).

The post on Xbox Wire now has a much more neutral headline: "Introducing the Fire Vapor Special Edition Controller". It then continues as before, stating the controller was inspired by flames with the colour swirls being an "expression of blazing fire".

Xbox asks us to "feel the burn today" after shutting 4 studios with its just-announced Fire Vapor Xbox controller:https://t.co/n3p2KEBCsa pic.twitter.com/UVGLYzTmW4 — Ryan T. Brown 🎮🩷 (@Toadsanime) May 7, 2024

"Feel the burn today" Xbox controller gets announced the day 4 Bethesda Studios are getting closed... That's how you know when a company is tone deaf 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jv2DC8eKTU — Xbox_Serious_X|S (@Xbox_Series_XS) May 7, 2024

Since news of yesterday's studio closures, condemnation across the industry has been swift and fierce. Arkane Lyon boss Dinga Bakaba shared an impassioned thread soon after the news broke, calling the entire situation "a fucking gut stab". Bethesda's regional director Alistair Hatch added he was "Angry. Frustrated. Shocked. Furious. Speechless. Dumbfounded. Perplexed."

Microsoft initially bought Bethesda for $7.5bn back in 2020. As of this week, the company now consists of Arkane Lyon which is currently working on a new Blade game, as well as Bethesda Game Studios, id Software, MachineGames and ZeniMax Online Studios.

Last month, Microsoft announced it is once again holding an Xbox Games Showcase this June. Here, we are expecting to hear more from MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as well as Avowed, Gears of War and more.