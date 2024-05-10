Hi-Fi Rush physical editions still coming following studio closure

Physical copies of Hi-Fi Rush are still on the cards following the closure of developer Tango Gameworks earlier this week.

These physical copies of the rhythm-action game are coming from Limited Run Games, having first been announced back in February for both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Following the shocking news that Microsoft was closing down the game's developer earlier this week, some wondered if these copies would ever actually be released. However, Limited Run has assured fans that, "unless we say otherwise, Hi-Fi Rush is a go!"

On Tuesday, Microsoft sent shockwaves through the industry when it announced it was closing several Bethesda studios, including Redfall and Dishonored developer Arkane Austin, Mighty Doom studio Alpha Dog Games and, of course, Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks.

Since this news, there has been condemnation across the industry. Meanwhile, in reaction to the news of Tango Gameworks' closure, many fans have taken to Steam to leave positive feedback on Hi-Fi Rush's page.

As you can see in the graph below, the game has received an influx of positive reviews over the last few days. Many of these recent reviews are thanking Tango for its brilliant game, and bemoaning Microsoft in the process.

We were rather taken with Hi-Fi Rush ourselves, with our Ed calling it "vibrant and self-assured".

"Hi-Fi Rush is unashamed to be loud and brash and playful, and it's confident in its execution. On the surface it might seem frivolous but there's a deep battle system here that rewards combo memory and, of course, rhythm," he wrote in Eurogamer's Hi-Fi Rush review. "It's upbeat, wide-eyed and unpretentious, but that's all part of its inescapable charm, a game that appeased my inner teen and rewarded musicality in equal measure. I had a blast."

For more on the game, Ed spoke with Hi-Fi Rush's creative director John Johanas at the BAFTAs earlier this year. "I was just glad we got to produce a game that we wanted to make and it did find an audience," he told Eurogamer during the event. Hi-Fi Rush went on to win the BAFTA for animation after receiving nominations in five categories.