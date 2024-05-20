V Rising PS5 release date announced, and it's soon

If you have been waiting patiently for the PlayStation 5 release date for vampiric survival game V Rising, I have some fang-tastic news for you to sink your teeth into.

Developer Stunlock Studios announced V Rising will make its way to Sony's console next month, on 11th June. That being said (and as is becoming increasingly common these days), if you choose to pre-order one of the game's bundles, you will be able to get five days of early access.

But before I get into all that, you can check out V Rising's PS5 trailer below.

On its PlayStation debut, V Rising will give a fresh wave of players the chance to embody a newly-awakened vampire, before setting about constructing an appropriately gothic not-so-humble-abode to live in. Oh, and there are of course bosses that need to be slain. 57 of them, in fact.

The PS5 version of V Rising will have DualSense controller support, as well as a number of UI improvements. As for the editions and bundles, there is the standard edition of V Rising, which is retailing for £32.99 on the PlayStation Store. This version gives you the base game.

Then, there is the V Rising Legacy of Castlevania Edition, which will set you back £49.99. As you may have surmised, this edition comes with the base game as well as Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack. It will also give you five days of early access.

Last but not least, there is the V Rising Complete Edition, costing £79.99. This edition includes both the base game and the Legacy of Castlevania Premium Pack, but also adds the following three packs into the mix: Sinister Evolution Pack, Dracula's Relics Pack and Eldest Bloodline Pack. As with the Legacy of Castlevania Edition, this chap will also provide those who pre-order with five days of early access.

If you are a PlayStation Plus member, you will get a 10 percent pre-order discount on all editions of V Rising.

Image credit: PlayStation/Eurogamer

Following two years in early access on PC, V Rising released in full earlier this month. Soon after, it breached 100,000 concurrent players on Steam for the first time since it was released as an early access back in 2022.

For more on the game, be sure to read our Bertie's V Rising thoughts and why it may be time to "rethink the survival crafting template" here.