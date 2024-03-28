Dead Cells, Vampire Survivors, Slay The Spire devs team up for 45-minute indie showcase in April

A cavalcade of indie talent - including the studios behind Dead Cells, Darkest Dungeon, Vampire Survivors, Deep Rock Galactic, and Slay the Spire - has joined forces to launch a new 45-minute "no-nonsense" indie games showcase that's set to air on 10th April this year.

Officially known as the Triple-i Initiative Showcase, the newly announced digital event promises "major announcements and reveals" from the likes of Slay the Spire studio Mega Crit, Darkest Dungeon developer Red Hook Studios, Terraria team Re-Logic, and Evil Empire, the developer formerly responsible for Dead Cells' impressive post-launch support.

In fact, the whole Triple-i Initiative was born from an idea by Evil Empire, which says the goal of Triple-i is to create a "straight-to-the-point show packed with announcements as a collective of studios, to speak directly to players [with] no hosting segments, no advertisements, no sponsorships, no extra fluff, just games".

The show - which also promises news from Hyper Light Drifter developer Heart Machine, Vampire Survivors studio Poncle, and Spiritfarer creator Thunder Lotus - will spotlight "30+" games, with proceedings getting underway at 6pm BST/10am PDT on Wednesday, 10th April.

And if that sounds like something you're interested in pointing your eyes at, it'll be streamed across various sites including YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.