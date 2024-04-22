Microsoft's Xbox indie showcase back next week with Don't Nod's latest, more

Microsoft's indie-focused ID@Xbox digital showcase is back next Monday, 29th April, with news on Life is Strange developer Don't Nod's Lost Records: Bloom & Rage and more.

This year's ID@Xbox Digital Showcase kicks off at 6pm BST in the UK (that's 10am PT), promising "lots of indie goodness" including "epic trailers, fresh gameplay, and new reveals".

Alongside the aforementioned Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, Microsoft has confirmed appearances from the persistently vampire-free Vampire Survivors (recently revealed to be getting a Contra-themed expansion soon, of all things), as well as the promising Dungeons of Hinterberg, and 33 Immortals - which comes from Spiritfarer developer Thunder Lotus Games.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Video game TV and movie adaptations that need to happen next?Watch on YouTube

ID@Xbox is being broadcast in partnership with IGN, so you'll need to go to one of the site's channels to watch it live - Microsoft notes an American Sign Language version will be available - and expect its most notable inclusions to be rounded up for your tea-time perusal here on EG.

And if you'd like to know more about Don't Nod's Lost Records Bloom & Rage while you wait, Eurogamer had a little chat with the development team earlier this year.