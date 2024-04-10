Vampire Survivors coming to PlayStation

Vampire Survivors is heading to PlayStation consoles this summer.

Already available across PC, Switch, Xbox and mobile devices, this release completes the platform set and was announced at tonight's Triple-i showcase.

In addition, the game will receive a Contra DLC across all platforms.

It's a surprising turn for the game, adding guns, vehicles, mechs, and explosive action to the original gothic horror aesthetic. Brad Fang the wolf super soldier from Contra Hard Corps will also be included.

Fittingly named Operation Guns, the Contra DLC will be released on 9th May.

Vampire Survivors has received a number of DLC packs already, including the Among Us-inspired Emergency Meeting in December 2023.

Vampire Survivors developer Poncle notably won the award for Best Game at last year's BAFTA Game Awards, beating Elden Ring to the top prize.