Vampire Survivors dev says it's "investigating" proper online co-op

But no promises!

Official Vampire Survivors art showing a red-eyed vampire next to his identical vampire friend, who is upside down.
Image credit: Poncle
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle has said it's "investigating" the possibility of adding proper online multiplayer co-op to its conspicuously vampire-free minimalist survival RPG, although there's no guarantee it'll actually happen.

That tiny nugget of information comes via a new Ask me Anything (AMA) Q&A session, held earlier today on Reddit, in which Poncle occasionally had the opportunity to answer questions that weren't variations on 'Where the bloody hell are the vampires anyway, please?'.

One such question inquired if there were any multiplayer plans for Vampire Survivors beyond the four-player couch co-op mode introduced alongside the Switch release last month, to which Poncle replied in the affirmative.

Couch co-op came to Vampire Surivors last month.

"Yes, we're investigating proper online co-op," the developer confirmed, before stressing it "cannot make any promises at this time as it's a massive undertaking."

But even if online multiplayer doesn't end up happening, there's still plenty more Vampire Survivors to look forward to. Last month, after a "Directer's Cut" of the game leaked online, Poncle revealed it had "dozens of characters and weapons" in the works, as well as some larger features that'll introduce "a lot of gameplay options and possibilities."

In fact, as per today's AMA, Poncle has new content scheduled "at least until the end of 2024", and the developer says it'll "keep making stuff for as long as we have fun making it and there's demand from the players". And might that include a Vampire Survivors sequel? Apparently not.

"We can just keep adding stuff to the main game and so that's what we're going to do," Poncle explained, before adding, "If we ever make a sequel, it would have to be significantly different than the current game".

