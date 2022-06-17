If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

V Rising hits 2m sold in first month

A positive response.
Tom Phillips
Vampiric survival game V Rising has hit the 2m sales milestone since launching itself fangs-first onto Steam a month ago.

The game's early access version - a mix of base-building and crafting with multiplayer elements - has proven very popular, and positive reviews helped it hit 1m copies sold in just over a week.

A look at V Rising's early access version.

"We at Stunlock are very proud of the amazing start V Rising has made since launching on Early Access," Rickard Frisegård, boss of Swedish developer Stunklock said.

"Our goal is to make the best vampire game possible and this is a clear indicator we are on the right path. We will strive to reward our players with a new, ground breaking survival experience and also satiate any bloodlust."

Our Bertie tasted V Rising himself and found it an enjoyable experience, though one which is best consumed with friends.

"V Rising is undeniably a very playable game, and for an early access release, surprisingly robust too," he wrote in Eurogamer's V Rising hands-on. "And the prospect of more in the months to come - more variety, more tuning - excites me no end."

