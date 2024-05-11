V Rising hits 100,000 concurrent players on Steam

V Rising was finally released in full this week, and so many players have jumped into the open-world survival game, it's breached 100,000 concurrent players for the first time since it released as an early access two years ago.

Developer Stunlock Studios marked the milestone on social media with a "Thank you!" and a simple graphic that confirmed there were "100,000 vampires in-game".

So far, the 1.0 edition is sitting on a "very positive" Steam rating, with almost 4000 recent reviews bolstering the early access release's similarly positive score.

"It's like Diablo and Ark but with vampires and actually fun," opined one happy player.

"On first try played with friend for 11 hours, and now we scared of the sun," added another.

Even some less enamoured players can't quite bring themselves to say anything negative.

"I don't personally like the game due to the main gameplay," said one reviewer who had their game refunded on Steam. "Fighting like Diablo with survival gameplay where you build your own homes like most sandbox. Everything is solid.

"I just personally can't play games like Diablo anymore. I just don't like it. Good game just not for me."

Thank you! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/fmJaa9itIY — V Rising (@VRisingGame) May 10, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Players who have left less positive messages have called the game boring, complained about the grind and the preset difficulty settings, and disappointed about how the game is "being ripped apart again and sold in parts, with 4 DLCs that are even more expensive together than the game itself, just to sell the game in parts multiple times".

Find out why Bertie thinks it may be time to "rethink the survival crafting template" and his thoughts about how V Rising has "bulked out in early access" and now "locks its really good stuff away".

As detailed previously, V Rising's 1.0 release brings some significant changes and additions, primarily focusing on its end-game. A PS5 version is also scheduled to arrive later this year.