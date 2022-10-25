V Rising is free to play this Halloween weekend

Survival vampire game V Rising will be free to play this Halloween weekend.

That's from 28th October to 1st November, as part of the game's Bloodfeast event.

A day earlier, on the 27th October, V Rising will be available on GeForce Now.

Watch on YouTube V Rising - Early Access Launch Trailer

Developer Stunlock Studios has also released Halloween-themed DLC that can be claimed from now until 7th November.

That includes new interior decor, spooky lights, and other items. Once claimed, the additions will be available year-round.

Lastly, a new update to the game adds a gameplay addition: a preset to the server called Mad Hunt.

This will randomise V Blood locations, V Blood spell unlocks, and V Blood technologies to mix up the game. These can all be applied individually too, if preferred.

The update also makes some balance adjustments, as well as some fixes to endgame content.

For more details on the update, check out the Steam page.

V Rising proved incredibly popular when it first released into Early Access in the summer, with 2m copies sold in its first month.

Bertie was a fan of the game in his hands-on, though it's "best consumed with friends".