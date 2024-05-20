This fan-made Mario Builder 64 game looks spectacular

Fans have released Mario Builder 64, a PC toolbox to create levels based on the N64 classic.

Where Nintendo's own Super Mario Maker games allow players to create 2D courses using NES, SNES and modern visuals, Mario Builder 64 allows for 3D courses filled with familiar assets, enemies, and stars to hunt for - all running on N64 open source.

A trailer for the game shows building and Mario platforming in action and has since gone viral.

The game allows players to build levels using what seems to be an intuitive interface, selecting from plenty of platform assets as well as environmental themes and skyboxes. The trailer includes obstacle course-like levels floating in the sky, as well as levels that feel more open world and underwater levels.

Levels are then uploaded and available for others to play. The trailer shows off a selection, including red coin challenges, bosses and exploration-focused levels, speed-run levels and more.

Mario Builder 64 has been released. Much time and effort was poured into this project and I couldn't be happier to share it with all of you. Have fun! 😁 pic.twitter.com/vRiubA0PFZ — Rovertronic (@Rovertronic) May 19, 2024

In short, this is spectacular and a clear evolutionary step for the Mario Maker series.

Will Nintendo allow Mario Builder 64 to survive? Unlikely, but perhaps somewhere there's an official equivalent in the works? Please?!

Nintendo fans have already been playing ROMs on the Delta emulator app on iPhone, which has proven particularly popular.

Super Mario 64 was, of course, a launch game for the N64 in 1997 (in Europe), but 27 years later its last remaining locked door has finally been opened.

The first Super Mario Maker was released on WiiU in 2015 and was followed up by a Switch sequel in 2019. "A quirky and powerful construction toy that's fun to play with even if you aren't trying to make anything," reads our Eurogamer Super Mario Maker 2 review.

A 3D evolution would make a great addition to the Switch 2, though don't expect that console until next year at least.