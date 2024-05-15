Hi-Fi Rush studio breaks silence to announce one last patch

Hi-Fi Rush studio Tango Gameworks has shared its first social media post since it was shut down by Microsoft last week.

In a message on X, the team thanked its followers for their "continued support". It then reaffirmed what Limited Run Games said last week - the planned physical editions of Hi-Fi Rush are still on the cards, despite the studio's change in circumstances. These editions were first announced back in February, for both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Some of the replies to this post enquired about what will happen when the licensed music in Hi-Fi Rush expires, and while Tango itself has not responded to these questions, others have pointed out that buying physical copies of the game is the best way to ensure preservation.

In addition, Tango Gameworks said the team was working on one last patch for Hi-Fi Rush. This patch will address some "minor issues" that remain in the game. The post ended with one red love heart emoji.

Thank you all for your continued support.



We’re working to release the physical edition of Hi-Fi RUSH with our partners at Limited Run Games, as well as a final patch to address some minor issues releasing later today.



The studio has gone on to share those patch notes. You can read the details of Hi-Fi Rush's final patch below:

PLAYSTATION 5 AND PC

(Track 01) After reducing QA-1MIL to zero health, a collision issue would occur where players would fall out of the geometry. Chai will now properly fall to the ground, instead of into the abyss.

(Track 01) Fixed an issue during the latter half of the 2D area whereby the camera would not follow Chai when the elevating lift falls.

(Track 02) Corrected a defect whereby if you touched Rekka during her electric charge, your final Rank would not correlate with the Chorus score.

Some issues would occur when trying to use Macaron's Gravity Well while Rhythm Parrying an enemy. Well, this is now fixed!

(Track 03) Cutscenes previously would not play correctly if a Health Tank was consumed during the fight with the HG-0G. Feel free to block a few more hits with your face because this bug is fixed!

Fixed various text issues.

PLAYSTATION 5

(Track 01) During the "Dodge Attack" tutorial, there was a discrepancy between what Smidge said and the text. The text will now display correctly.

ALL PLATFORMS

(Track 01) We also QA'd some other issues during the QA-1MIL fight, particularly around transitions between phases.

Fixed even more text bugs! They just don't stop!

Drink prices adjusted in Vandelay vending machines to reflect local currency conversion.

"You're all rockstars!" | Image credit: Tango Gameworks

A little over a week ago, Microsoft sent shockwaves through the industry when it announced it was closing several Bethesda studios, including Redfall and Dishonored developer Arkane Austin, Mighty Doom studio Alpha Dog Games and, of course, Hi-Fi Rush and The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks.

| Image credit: Steam/Eurogamer

Many were quick to condemn this decision by Microsoft, with Arkane Lyon boss Dinga Bakaba calling it a "fucking gut stab". Since then, many fans have turned to Steam to share their praise for Tango Gameworks' rhythm-action game, with recent reviews sitting at an 'Overwhelmingly Positive' average (see image).

For more on the game, our Ed spoke with Hi-Fi Rush's creative director John Johanas at the BAFTAs earlier this year. "I was just glad we got to produce a game that we wanted to make and it did find an audience," he told Eurogamer during the event. Hi-Fi Rush went on to win the BAFTA for animation after receiving nominations in five categories.