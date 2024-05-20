Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's second free update is out today with new modes, a classic outfit, and more

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, this year's excellent Metroidvania-esque revival of Ubisoft's beloved platform series, has just received the second of three previously announced free post-launch content updates, this one adding a new Boss Rush mode and more.

Once today's update is installed, two new boss-based challenges can be accessed via Artaban in The Haven. First up is Boss Revenge, giving players a way to take on previously defeated bosses again, and at any difficulty, with a "statistics" board recording their best attempts.

While Boss Revenge is focused on individual encounters, there's also the aforementioned Boss Rush mode - which, in time-honoured tradition, challenges players to defeat all eight of the games bosses in a row. To aid in the challenge, equipped amulets and Athra surges can be changed between each boss enounter.

Alongside the boss-themed stuff, today's Lost Crown update adds a new fast-travel system utilising wak-wak trees, plus two new Sargon costumes, both unlocked through Boss Rush mode. One is based on the Prince's outfit in Ubisoft's 2008 reboot and the other, according to the supplied render, is Sargon with most of his clothes fallen off.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's Boss Attack update (as Ubisoft is officially calling it) launches today on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It's the second of three previously announced free updates, following on from March's Warrior's Path DLC, which added a Speedrun and Permadeath mode.

Next up is Divine Trials, promising new combat, platform, and puzzle challenges, alongside new amulets and Sargon outfits, when it launches some time this "summer". It'll be followed by a paid story expansion "later" this year.