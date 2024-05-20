Grand Theft Auto 6 publisher "highly confident" of autumn 2025 release window

Take-Two is "highly confident" GTA 6 will make that recently-promised autumn 2025 release window.

The company's CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked about the timing of GTA 6's release during an interview with CNBC. Here, the company exec said the team generally decides upon a release window by factoring in measurable elements, using the "number of bugs in a title" as an example.

"Every one of us will make sure we have as few bugs in a title as possible before we launch," Zelnick said. But, in the case of GTA 6 - or, in Zelnick's words, "an extraordinary title, for which there are extraordinary expectations" - it is less about bugs and more about "creating an experience that no one has seen before".

"[Developer] Rockstar Games seeks perfection in what they do. Perfection is indeed hard to measure," Zelnick continued. "It really is more subjective than objective."

Zelnick was then asked further about GTA 6's release window, which Take-Two recently narrowed down from a broad 2025 timeframe to simply "fall" of next year. While the CEO said there is often "slippage" in the industry, and Take-Two is not immune from delays, he does not see this happening with GTA 6.

"We narrowed the timing because we are highly confident in that timing," Zelnick said. You can listen to the exchange via the post below.

When it does make its highly-anticipated debut, GTA 6 will release across both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Rockstar is yet to give a timeframe for a PC release.

