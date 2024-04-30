GTA 6 trailer reimagined with Franklin, Trevor, and Michael as the protagonists

Last year, we got the first official teaser for GTA 6, and it was quite something. We all watched Lucia make her way through Vice City as Tom Petty's Love Is a Long Road played on, breaking records in the process.

But, since then, nothing more has come from developer Rockstar. So, to keep quenching that GTA thirst we all have, fans have taken over. And, most recently, one fan has taken that initial Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement trailer, and recreated it with some amusing tweaks that add GTA 5's three protagonists into the fold.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1.Watch on YouTube

Yes, Franklin, Trevor, and Michael all star in this fan-made GTA6 trailer from Jantsuu.

As you can see in the video below, GTA 5's trio replace Lucia, Jason and a number of other Vice City residents. Michael urinates on cars, launches people off rooftops and gyrates in TikTok videos, all before blasting a plane out of the sky. He runs from the police, and - in short - his escapades land him in jail. Who'd have thunk it?!

Enter Trevor and Franklin, who soon fly into Vice City to rescue their chum. And, you know, things go as you would probably expect. You can check out Jantsuu's GTA 6-inspired trailer below.

This is not the first time fans have remade GTA 6's announcement trailer. Earlier this month, we were treated to a live-action take on GTA 6 from Andrew Levitt's YouTube channel, and the end result was a remarkably accurate take on Rockstar's original trailer.

As for GTA 6 itself, the game is currently scheduled to launch in 2025 on both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Rockstar is yet to give a timeframe for a PC release.

For more, here's everything we know about GTA 6 so far.