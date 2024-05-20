Hellblade 2 developer Ninja Theory's next game reportedly already greenlit by Xbox

Microsoft has reportedly already greenlit Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 developer Ninja Theory's next project and has "no plans whatsoever" to close the studio - news that comes amid fan concerns for its future following the closure of Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks.

The relative lack of promotion for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 in the run up to tomorrow's launch had some Ninja Theory fans worried the game might ultimately slip under the radar, leading the studio to suffer the same fate as its Xbox bedfellows. Xbox's Aaron Greenberg previously attempted to allay fan fears by promising an imminent Hellblade 2 "global paid media campaign", and a new report from Windows Central also suggests concern is unwarranted.

According to the publication, which says its information comes from "trusted sources", Ninja Theory now has two projects in the works away from Hellblade 2. There's the previously unveiled Project Mara - described by the studio as a "real-world and grounded representation of mental terror" - plus an unannounced game that's already been greenlit by Microsoft.

Windows Central doesn't offer any clues as to what this latter project might be, but it insists Microsoft has "no plans whatsoever to close the studio any time soon." This comes after Xbox's 1,900 layoffs in January, and the recent closures of Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, and Mighty Doom studio Alpha Dog Games. Microsoft also recently merged Roundhouse Studios with The Elder Scrolls Online developer ZeniMax Online Studios.

In a "thank you" message to fans shared ahead of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 release tomorrow, Ninja Theory studio head Dom Matthews wrote, "From the very beginning of Senua's Sage: Hellbade 2, we have had you in-mind and I truly hope that when you play the second chapter of Senua's story, you will find that familiar connection once again, and that also so many more people will find their way to Senua and her world too."

"Making video games is difficult," Matthews continued. "Much like Senua, we as a team have been guided by a conviction to achieve our quest: to make a game that sinks you deep into Senua's world and to take you on a journey that leaves you thinking and feeling. I believe we have achieved our quest and I hope you'll agree. I'm very proud of the game, very proud of our team, and very prod of you, our fans, who have supported us on this magical journey."

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 arrives seven years after its acclaimed predeccessor. Last month, Polygon reported Ninja Theory veteran Tameem Antoniades, the game's director and writer, had departed the Cambridge-based studio, although it remains unclear why.