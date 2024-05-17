GTA 5 sales have topped a staggering 200m

Rockstar's GTA 5 has now sold over 200m copies.

This news, said Take Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, exceeded the company's forecast. By its previous financial report, GTA 5 had sold 195m copies - so that's another 5m copies since February.

"We are thrilled that more than a decade after their initial releases, Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online grew their audience size by an incredible 35 percent and 23 percent, respectively, for the full year," said Zelnick.

GTA 5 is still the second best-selling game ever behind Minecraft, which at 300m copies is unlikely to be beaten, but this is a staggering number of sales.

What's more, Red Dead Redemption 2 also surpassed the company's expectations and has sold almost 64m units globally. Previously, in February, this was at 61m copies.

If you're one of the millions yet to play Rockstar's cowboy simulator, it's coming to PS Plus later this month.

During the financial report, Take Two announced the release window for GTA 6 would be autumn 2025.

Will the hotly-anticipated follow-up exceed the sales of GTA 5? We'll have to wait and see, but other studios are likely shifting their release schedules accordingly so as not to compete.

"We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase," said Zelnick of GTA 6. "As we release our groundbreaking pipeline, we expect to achieve tremendous growth, including sequential increases in Net Bookings in Fiscal 2025, 2026, and 2027."