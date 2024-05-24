GTA 5 leaves PlayStation Plus next month
Rock out.
GTA 5 will no longer be part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games catalogue offering as of the middle of next month, as the countdown continues to GTA 6.
Rockstar's hugely-popular open world is now listed among the games labelled as being your "Last chance to play", visible from your PlayStation console.
Eurogamer has spotted a dozen games set to depart the service on 18th June, with other top picks including indie adventure Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and sci-fi puzzler The Talos Principle.
The full list of games leaving PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium next month are:
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dodgeball Academia
- Grand Theft Auto 5
- Indivisible
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- MotoGP 23
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated
- The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition
- The Wild at Heart
- Unturned
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
GTA 5 was only added to the PlayStation Plus Extra/Premium catalogue relatively recently - on 19th December 2023 - so its tenure has lasted just six months.
Its arrival marked a flurry of fresh activity in the decade-old game, as the countdown began to the long, long-awaited arrival of GTA 6 - now set to launch in autumn 2025. None of this has stopped GTA 5 from continuing to shift yet more copies, of course - it's now passed another staggering sales milestone.