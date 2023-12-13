GTA 5 leads December's PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogue additions

Sony's final PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogue additions for 2023 have now been revealed, with next Tuesday, 19th December introducing the likes of Grand Theft Auto 5, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, and MotoGP 23.

That's just the start of a pleasingly diverse line-up for PlayStation Plus subscribers in December, as it turns out, with the above being joined by the likes of boisterous rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger and 2D Souls-like sequel Salt and Sacrifice.

December also ushers in first-person retro shooter Prodeus, Capcom's acclaimed Mega Man 11, plus a triple helping of turn-based tactical RPG action in Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer.Watch on YouTube

As for December's Classics line-up, available exclusively to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, there's a whole lot more Mega Man platforming courtesy of Mega Man Legacy Collection and Mega Man Legacy Collection 2. Budding theme park builders can also get stuck into Thrillville and Thrillville: Off the Rails.

That's still not quite everything, though, and you'll find the full December list for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium - complete with platform details - below:

PS Plus Extra and Premium additions:

️Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS4 and PS5)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PS4 and PS5)

️MotoGP 23 (PS4 and PS5)

️Metal: Hellsinger (PS4 and PS5)

️Salt and Sacrifice (PS4 and PS5)

️Moonscars (PS4 and PS5)

️Mega Man 11 (PS4)

️Gigabash (PS4 and PS5)

️Grime (PS4 and PS5)

️Tinykin (PS4 and PS5)

️Prodeus (PS4 and PS5)

️Shadowrun Returns (PS4 and PS5)

️Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut (PS4 and PS5)

️Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition (PS4 and PS5)

PS Premium Classics