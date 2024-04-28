Physical editions of Paramount's Knuckle show pop up in the US

Paramount's Knuckle show – which only debuted on Paramount's streaming service, Paramount Plus, earlier this week – will also be available to buy physically.

Whilst the physical editions have not been formally confirmed by Sega, pre-orders for a steelbook blu-ray and DVD have popped up on sites like Amazon and Walmart.

As yet, there's no release date, but we do get a price: $32.

BREAKING: Knuckles Steelbook blu-ray and DVD available for pre-order at Amazon and Wal-Mart. No release date is currently listed. #SonicNews https://t.co/9q0xBrdfpm — Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic News & Community (@sonicstadium) April 28, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sadly, there's no sign of the physical edition on Amazon UK but we'll keep you posted and let you know if and when that changes.

The six-episode series is now available on Paramount Plus. Idris Elba returns in the title role after his turn in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film, whilst Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann plays a new villain.

The series takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the forthcoming third film featuring Shadow, which will debut later this year. With plenty of returning characters and cast members from the films, this will certainly continue its legacy and plug the gap before the big screen event in December.

Jim Carrey is set to return as Dr. Robotnik and will be joined by the likes of Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone.