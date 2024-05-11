Cyberpunk 2077 director thanks fans as the game hits a 95% positive review rating on Steam

Cyberpunk 2077 associate game director Paweł Sasko has thanked the game's community for the thousands of positive Steam reviews it has received in the last 30 days.

The open-world action-adventure game had a release so disastrous, CD Projekt investors considered suing the studio for "materially misleading information", and Sony refunded Cyberpunk 2077 players unhappy with the game's performance on PS4 even beyond the typical two-hour playtime limit before pulling the game from sale completely shortly after it launched.

Now, in the wake of its acclaimed Phantom Liberty DLC, 95 per cent of the 7000+ reviews left in the last month are positive, something Sasko said they "always believed" but "never thought [he] would actually see it".

"You can't imagine how much it means to me," Sasko wrote on Twitter/X, appending a crying emoji. "I have never been close to giving up and always believed this could be somehow possible, but never thought I will actually see it."

"Thank you so much for the second chance chooms."

Sasko then retweeted a screengrab taken by CDPR's global community director, Marcin Momot, which immortalised the moment.

You can't imagine how much it means to me 😭 I have never been close to giving up and always believed this could be somehow possible, but never thought I will actually see it.



Earlier this year, narrative designer Anna Megill joined CD Projekt Red as lead writer on the studio's upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, codenamed Project Orion.Megill left Fable reboot developer Playground Games last year.

Megill has over 20 years of experience in the industry, and has previously worked on games such as Control and the upcoming Fable reboot. She will be joined on the narrative team by Alexander Freed, whose previous work includes serving as lead writer on Star Wars: The Old Republic at BioWare.

While Project Orion is still in the "early stages" of development, CD Projekt confirmed it's "considering" multiplayer elements for its Cyberpunk 2077 sequel earlier this year.