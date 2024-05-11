God of War: Ragnarök is the next Sony game coming to PC, leaker suggests

God of War: Ragnarök is reportedly the next Sony game coming to PC.

Leaker billbil-kun – who has regularly, and correctly, let Sony-shaped cats out of the bag before – purports that they have "managed to determine" that a PC port of the hugely successful sequel to 2019's God of War will be announced "sometime in May".

Billbil-kun says they're unsure of the game's release date but reckons we may find out more at the next PlayStation State of Play showcase, which is also rumoured – but yet to be confirmed – to be taking place later this month.

If the port is confirmed later in May, all eyes will be on Sony and whether or not it will require PC players to connect to PSN. Initially, Ghost of Tsushima developer Sucker Punch told players that they would only be required to connect to PSN if they intended to use the Legends multiplayer mode, but players who cannot legally make a PSN account are having their pre-orders automatically refunded regardless.

If you haven't gotten around to it yet, don't forget that at the end of last year, Sony treated us to a free rogue-lite expansion.