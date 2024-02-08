Knuckles TV spin-off gets new trailer and release date

The Knuckles TV show from Paramount finally has a full trailer and release date.

The six-episode series will debut in one swing on Paramount Plus on 26th April for the US, with additional territories following the next day. Idris Elba returns in the title role after his turn in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 film.

You can check out the trailer below, including the reveal of a new villain played by Game of Thrones actor Rory McCann.

Knuckles Series | Official Trailer | Paramount+ Knuckles Series | Official Trailer | Paramount+

The series takes place between the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the forthcoming third film featuring Shadow, which will debut later this year.

Knuckles, now residing on Earth instead of his home planet, has vowed to train Wade (returning Adam Pally) in the ways of the Echidna warrior.

Judging by the trailer, though, Knuckles' power is pretty sought after.

Another tease for the show is expected during the Super Bowl this weekend.

With plenty of returning characters and cast members from the films, this will certainly continue its legacy and plug the gap before the big screen event in December.

Jim Carrey is set to return as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and will be joined by the likes of Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone.

The story is expected to follow the events of Sonic Adventure 2.