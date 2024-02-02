Jim Carrey returns as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film

Jim Carrey is set to return as Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film.

Carrey starred as the infamous villain (Eggman, if you must) in the first two films and is now confirmed to reprise the role (thanks Variety) despite fan theories about the fate of the character.

A teaser on the Sonic the Hedgehog film account features a laugh from the villain, hinting at his return. "You all thought I was gone, but I've just been underground," it reads. "What you've seen from me is only a shadow of things to come..."

Sonic X Shadow Generations - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

The teaser also appears to confirm the influence of Sonic Adventure 2 on the forthcoming film.

We know already from the post-credits of the second film that Shadow - that game's Sonic nemesis - is set to return.

The third film's logo in the teaser is a nod to the two opposing hedgehogs, while the music is an orchestral arrangement of Sonic Adventure 2's main theme, Live & Learn.

— Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 2, 2024

Does this mean we'll get a cinematic reimagining of the game's iconic City Escape sequence? Will Rouge the Bat be joining the crew? Will the adorable chaos be making an appearance?

It's currently unknown who will be voicing Shadow, but the remainder of the cast are expected to return alongside director Jeff Fowler.

Before Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the Knuckles TV show starring Idris Elba in the title role will be released courtesy of Paramount. Christopher Lloyd, best known for playing Doc in the Back to the Future films, is also set to star in an unknown role.

Earlier this week, Sega announced Sonic x Shadow Generations - a remaster of the 2011 game Sonic Generations with a brand new Shadow-themed campaign.

It seems everything's coming up Shadow.