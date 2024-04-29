Tekken 8 season one roadmap includes DLC fighter, the Polish prime minister

The Tekken 8 team has revealed its roadmap for season one, with a range of battle adjustments, a free photo mode and its second DLC character all on the horizon.

This summer, political powerhouse Lidia Sobieski will make her Tekken return as a new DLC fighter. The prime minister of Poland will be available with early access for Character Year 1 Pass owners.

In addition, Tekken 8 players can also expect some free updates, starting with battle adjustments this spring. We can expect the first of these adjustments to be detailed in patch notes tomorrow, Bandai Namco wrote in a post on social media.

Meanwhile, in the summer, we will all be able to get snap happy thanks to the debut of photo mode. This mode will allow users to put some nice shiny filters and such over their victorious moments, for that true taste of lasting glory.

There is also a new stage coming as part of Tekken 8's free updates, known as Seaside Resort. Judging from the small teaser (which you can see in the trailer above), this stage promises plenty of sandy skirmishes. Life's a beach, and all that.

Following all this, a brand-new story featuring Eddy Gordo will then arrive in Tekken 8. This is expected in the autumn.

The studio additionally has plans to add more modes such as Ghost vs. Ghost and Online Practice to the game, however it has not given a timeframe for these as yet.

Image credit: Bandai Namco

"Tekken 8 finally took the time to show me the ropes, and now I have to endure every single one of my Tekken-obsessed friends telling me 'I told you so' for eternity as a result, because I finally get it," Lewis Parker wrote in Eurogamer's Tekken 8 review, awarding it five stars.

"And it's all because they added a decent tutorial and an encouraging pat on the back, and set me on my own way to figuring it out."