Tekken boss Harada acknowledges fan desire to include Final Fantasy's Tifa

Fighting and fantasy fans are desperate to see Final Fantasy 7's Tifa in Tekken 8, so much so Tekken boss Katsuhiro Harada acknowledged it.

Plenty of fans have noted how well suited Tifa would be to the fighting game series, but Harada's X (formerly Twitter) post about Rebirth and Tekken 8 booths being next to each other at the Taipei Game Show spurred on fan desires.

"All I'm gonna say... is what everyone else here is saying... but I'm gonna say it anyways... because 'Tifa Lockhart' would be absolutely INCREDIBLE if she made it into 'Tekken 8' this time Harada-San!!!," replied one fan.

Tekken 8 Is Absolutely Superb - DF Tech Review - PS5/Xbox Series/PC/Steam Deck

Harada then responded: "We all know she is attractive and I understand that. But as yet we have not decided anything about guest characters."

But as yet we have not decided anything about guest characters etc. https://t.co/dkuMm1pnGG — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) January 26, 2024

Tifa in tekken 8 please harada-san ❤️ i know the rule that we dont ask for … but this is an exception ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C1yGtn0Buq — Waleed Alsultan (@alsultan_waleed) January 25, 2024

Been playing Tekken 8 for past couple hours and its so much fun.



I'm once again asking for Tifa to be in this game. She is literally the perfect collab character. pic.twitter.com/QYg2GfcxZx — Maku (@TropicalMaku) January 26, 2024

Tekken has a history of guest characters from other games, not least of all Noctis from Final Fantasy 15 appearing as a DLC character in Tekken 7.

Tifa would certainly fit the mould with her powerful martial arts - her Beat Rush limit break from the original game would make for a great Heat Burst move.

In the meantime, Tekken 8 players are busy using fighter customisation to add in various other video game characters.

From Final Fantasy 14, here's G'raha Tia.

Everyone else talking about Tifa and Tekken so I offer you G'raha Tia instead #TEKKEN8 #FINALFANTASYXIV pic.twitter.com/New2UDvKr3 — Acirem (@_Acirem_) January 28, 2024

Leon and Ashley from Resident Evil 4 make an appearance.

Ashley Graham the president's daughter destroying Devil Kazuya. 😺👿 pic.twitter.com/j3k0tlxt2r — Suzi Hunter (@TheSphereHunter) January 29, 2024



Even Samus Aran is making an appearance.



It's clear Tekken 8 is off to a great start - on Steam it's already reached a concurrent player count of almost 50k, according to SteamDB. Previous game Tekken 7 only managed just under 19k.

Our Tekken 8 review praises the game for "keeping older players happy while revealing its trademark freedom to newcomers".