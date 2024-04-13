Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 could include "something very important" that was not in the original game

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth creative director Tetsuya Nomura has "completed" the story for the remake's final third instalment.

In an interview in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ultimania book as translated by Twitterer and Final Fantasy fan Audrey, Nomura hinted that the team plans to commence voice recording "in the near future" and teased that there were plans to include "something very important" that was not included in the original game.

"FF7 Remake Part 3 main story has already been completed, and Nomura thinks they will perhaps start voice recording in the near future," Audrey summarised.

"He remarks that Kitase proposed an idea to him about 'something' very important to include, even though it wasn’t in the original game, and Nomura is pondering how to deliver. He thinks it will surely make people happy if they can do it well.

"Kitase hopes to deliver an amazing product for Part 3 without having to sacrifice quality over time. He says the reason why FF7 Rebirth was such an efficient development period was because they retained the same staff as the previous installment, and Part 3 will also have the same team."

Furthermore, series producer Yoshinori Kitase revealed that Rebirth was developed over three years as "about one year" was dedicated to the DLC – a schedule he hopes to replicate for Part 3, too.

If so, that would see Part 3 release sometime in 2027.

In related news, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has reportedly sold "about half" the sales of its predecessor Remake in the same timeframe. That's according to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, who confirmed earlier today that the highly-anticipated RPG is "underperforming sales-wise".

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was released on 29th February to critical acclaim. Ed described it as an "overstuffed but lovable re-imagining" of the original game in his Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review.