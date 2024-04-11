Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's trophy bug now fixed

Square Enix has released a further update to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which finally fixes a bugged quest that prevented some players from achieving the game's platinum trophy.

The chapter 12 side quest Can't Stop, Won't Stop requires players to beat the high score in G-Bike, however a bug in the previous patch meant this quest would not be completed even if the high score was reached.

Square Enix was aware of this issue and noted last week a fix would be provided in the next patch. Now it's here.

So far the patch notes have only been released in Japanese, however they confirm the bug has been fixed.

That said, the conditions will need to be met once again.

The update also fixes some other minor bugs, and follows a previous post-launch patch that attempted to fix the game's blurry performance mode visuals.

If you're still playing the game and on your way to the platinum trophy, check out all our Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth guides.

If you've already finished the game, what were your thoughts on the controversial ending?