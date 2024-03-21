Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth gets new patch to fix performance mode

Today, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth receives a new patch that promises to fix issues with its performance mode.

Just ahead of release, an update aimed to improve the visual quality of performance mode, which was criticised for its blurry image. Now it's been improved further, along with other fixes.

According to the latest patch notes, performance mode will now have two options: "sharp" and "soft". Further, the game overall has "improved graphics quality" as well as improved frame rate and overall game stability.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Review - FF7 Rebirth Spoiler free review new gameplay Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Review - FF7 Rebirth Spoiler free review new gameplay

Hopefully these changes will also fix the "very scary" lighting seen on character faces.

The chocobo gliding minigame and pirate shooting minigame also have reverse camera settings for those of us who prefer to aim with inverted controls.

Elsewhere, a few smaller changes have been made, including typos in some texts, smaller bugs, and enhanced guidance during the ivy climbing in the Mithril Mine. It seems some players are getting stuck, even after the whole yellow paint debate.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was released on 29th February to critical acclaim - I described it as an "overstuffed but lovable re-imagining" of the original game in my Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review.

Square Enix has also announced the game's soundtrack will release on 10th April, with some songs available to stream now.