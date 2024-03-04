Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth patch will fix "very scary" lighting on some characters' faces

There's a Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth patch in the pipeline, which will aim to improve the graphics in the game's Performance Mode, and "very scary" lighting on some characters' faces.

Speaking to One More Game, the game's director Naoki Hamaguchi said the Rebirth team had received "a lot of feedback" on the graphics in the game's Performance mode from fans wondering if anything will be improved.

"We hear you, and we are currently working on an update patch to improve that aspect," Hamaguchi said, adding he doesn't think a release date will be "far away from now".

According to Hamaguchi, one particular aspect this upcoming Rebirth patch will focus on is the lighting on characters' faces.

"We have heard from players that in certain situations, the facial lighting makes some character shadows look very scary. So that's one part of the update that we are working on," he told the publication.

The director did not go into any further detail about what else this patch will offer.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

This is not the first time the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth team have tinkered with the game's visuals. After Square Enix released a demo last month, the studio went on to state a patch would be issued to improve the visuals on Performance Mode.

Prior to this patch's release, many had noticed a dip in the quality of the demo's graphics when in Performance mode, with the image appearing slightly blurred compared to the crisp 4K of Graphics mode.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth released last week, exclusively on PlayStation 5. If you are still wondering if this game is for you, be sure to read Eurogamer's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review, where our Ed called it "an overstuffed but lovable re-imagining", awarding it four out of five stars.