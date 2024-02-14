Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to get visual upgrades before launch

An update to the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo will improve the visual quality of Performance mode.

The update is due 21st February and will add a section of the Junon area specifically for the demo, as well as this visual improvement which will also apply to the full game.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth supports both Graphics and Performance modes, with the latter providing a smooth 60fps.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings We've Played Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo and First Hours ImpressionsWatch on YouTube

However, there is a notable dip in image quality when using Performance mode in comparison to the crisp 4K of Graphics mode, resulting in a slightly blurred image.

It sounds like Square Enix is aiming to have this fixed ahead of the game's launch on 29th February.

The update to the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo scheduled for February 21st will apply improvements to the visual quality when selecting “Performance Mode” from the graphics options.



The same improvements will also be applied to the full game. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/Yt92XVuHF0 — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) February 14, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you're catching up, more of the game was shown at Sony's recent State of Play event dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which was when the demo was released.

Since then players have been arguing about the use of yellow paint, but also getting creative with some in-game piano covers.

I previewed the game a couple of weeks ago and fell in love with the new card game Queen's Blood, just one of many minigames added to the game.