Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to get visual upgrades before launch

Sephiroth and Cloud stand between two Shinra soldiers in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo
Image credit: Square Enix
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
An update to the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo will improve the visual quality of Performance mode.

The update is due 21st February and will add a section of the Junon area specifically for the demo, as well as this visual improvement which will also apply to the full game.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth supports both Graphics and Performance modes, with the latter providing a smooth 60fps.

We've Played Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth - Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Demo and First Hours ImpressionsWatch on YouTube

However, there is a notable dip in image quality when using Performance mode in comparison to the crisp 4K of Graphics mode, resulting in a slightly blurred image.

It sounds like Square Enix is aiming to have this fixed ahead of the game's launch on 29th February.

If you're catching up, more of the game was shown at Sony's recent State of Play event dedicated to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which was when the demo was released.

Since then players have been arguing about the use of yellow paint, but also getting creative with some in-game piano covers.

I previewed the game a couple of weeks ago and fell in love with the new card game Queen's Blood, just one of many minigames added to the game.

