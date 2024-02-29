Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hidden Cactuar locations

There are four hidden Cactuar locations in Costa del Sol that you need to find and snap a photo of to complete the 'Cactuar Caper' quest in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

This is one of the quests you can complete for a Companion Card for Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, so to help you progress with the story quicker we've detailed all four hidden Cactuar locations in Rebirth below. Just keep in mind that you're after the pink Cactuar pictures, as there are extra drawings near the real ones designed to trick you.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hidden Cactuar location 1

The first hidden Cactuar is on the top pier in the east side of Costa del Sol. Go to the very end and set your zoom to around 70% with the pink Cactuar picture in frame, then snap a photo.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Make sure you're taking a picture of the pink Cactuar at the top pier, as the drawing on the other pier is a green Cactuar with pink wings, and doesn't count towards the photo collection challenge.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hidden Cactuar location 2

The second hidden Cactuar location in Final Fantasy Rebirth is on the large, blue 'Surf and Suntan' sign in the northern part of Costa del Sol. Set your zoom to around 40% and take a picture to successfully tick off this location.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hidden Cactuar location 3

This is a tough one to spot, but the third hidden Cactuar location is up on a rock face near the Run Wild minigame, in the southwestern area of Costa del Sol. Look out for the yellow 'Costa del Sol' sign and then turn left to see the pink Cactuar picture. Set your zoom to around 10% to clear this area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth hidden Cactuar location 4

The last hidden Cactuar location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is on the fire hydrant by the crouching children on the southern docks of Costa del Sol, between the item vendor and helipad. Set your zoom to around 30% to collect this final Cactuar picture.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

With all four hidden Cactuars found and photographed, return to the studio employee by the changing booths on the eastern side of Costa del Sol to turn in your photos and complete the Cactuar Caper quest. Your reward is a Companion Card for Aerith, which can be exchanged for one of her beachwear styles.

Hope you enjoy exploring the rest of sunny Costa del Sol!