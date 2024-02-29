How to get and use Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are a currency that carries over from Remake, but the way you spend and gather them has changed.

To help you get your hands on some bonus rewards as soon as possible, we've explained how to use Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below, as well as how to get Moogle Medals and how to farm Moogle Medals.

How to use Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Moogle Medals are used at Moogle Emporiums found at Mogstools to buy special items like Folios and Accessories. The first Mogstool you come across is in the Grasslands area at the beginning of the game, just east of Bill's Chocobo Ranch and west of a Remnawave Tower by the eastern coast. Look out for the little Moogle symbol on your map to indicate where a Mogstool is.

All you have to do is enter this Mogstool and talk to the Moogle merchant to start the Moogle Mischief minigame and herd the five mischievous Mooglets into the pen in the middle. Once you do this, you can then speak to the merchant again to finally start spending your Moogle Medals at the Emporium.

Each open area has at least one Mogstool with a Moogle Mischief challenge you need to complete in order to raise the Moogles' Merchant Rank to unlock new items available for purchase with your Moogle Medals at the Emporium. In total, there are seven Mogstools to find in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you don't see a Moogle symbol on your map when you enter a new area, make sure to activate its Remnawave Towers, as this adds new World Intel locations to the map.

How to get Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Here's how to get Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Break random Shinra Boxes.

Break Shinra Boxes at the top of Remnawave Towers.

Break Shinra Boxes at Caches.

Use your Chocobo to sniff out dig spots.

Complete Moogle Mischief challenges.

Open chests.

The best and most consistent way to get Moogle Medals is to break Shinra Boxes at the top of Remnawave Towers, as they always contain at least two Moogle Medals per tower. Breaking the Shinra Boxes in Cache locations is also a brilliant way to get Moggle Medals, but Caches aren't marked on your map like Remnawave Towers, making them harder to beeline and acquire Moogle Medals from. Our Grasslands and Junon Cache locations can help though.

Breaking any random Shinra Boxes you see, using your Chocobo to sniff out dig spots when the blue symbol appears above them, and opening chests like the one in the rafters of Bill's Chocobo Ranch barn can also reward Moogle Medals. However, these methods don't guarantee medals and are just one reward you can get from doing these activities. Still, they are nice, passive ways to potentially find Moogle Medals while exploring each region.

As for Moogle Mischief…

How to farm Moogle Medals in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The best way to farm Moogle Medals is to repeat Moogle Mischief challenges. You can repeat Moogle Mischief challenges by speaking with the Mooglet beside the merchant at any Mogstool. These repeat minigames reward one Moogle Medal per completion, no matter what level you complete.

So, if you really want that special something in the Moogle Emporium right away, you can repeat Moogle Mischief at Mogstools as much as you like to actively farm Moogle Medals.

All the best searching for Moogle Medals!