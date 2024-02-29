Remnawave Towers in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are a useful way of surveying your surroundings in each area you visit. Once you activate a Tower, you will be given information about the surrounding landscape including nearby enemies and challenges you can complete.

Before you can get this information in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you need to figure out where they are then overcome any obstacles in your way to activate them.

Have no fear, we're here to help! We're going to show you how to activate Remnawave Towers in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, plus all of the Grasslands Remnawave Tower locations too.

How to unlock Remnawave Towers in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To unlock Remnawave Towers in Final Fantasy 7 you need to reach the Grasslands region in Chapter 2 and progress to the point in the story where you meet Chadley. Once you've reunited with him, he will walk you through activating your first Remnawave Tower next to the Chocobo Ranch.

Remnawave Towers will unlock once you've completed the section with Chadley and you'll have the chance to ask him more about World Intel as well as his research. We highly recommend asking every question here if you want to learn more about why undertaking his research tasks are so important for your journey.

How to find Remnawave Towers in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To find a Remnawave Tower in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to look at your map. Open it up and look for the tower icons on it like the ones in the image below. Towers you've completed will be greyed out, and ones you're yet to complete will be yellow.

If you hover over the icon, you'll learn the name of the Tower and the recommended level you should be before attempting to activate it. If you're only a single level below the recommended one, then we found that you can still take it on, just be prepared to throw everything you've got at the monsters guarding it.

How to activate Remnawave Towers in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To activate a Remnawave Tower in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to find the activation switch and interact with it. Sounds easy, right? Don't be fooled - most Towers have been claimed by the region's pesky monsters and you'll need to defeat them before you can access the switch.

For some Towers, the activation switch will be on the ground and for others you will need to climb up the Tower to find it.

Once you've activated a Remnawave Tower we strongly recommend climbing to the top of each one. At the top, you'll find some Shinra boxes. Destroy these to collect a couple of useful Moogle Medals.

Grasslands Remnawave Tower locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The first area with Remnawave Towers in it is the Grasslands. To get you used to what to look for, here are all of the Grasslands Remnawave Tower locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth:

Chocobo Ranch Tower - You do this one with Chadley. Eastern Seaboard Tower (Level 17) - South east of Bill's Chocobo Ranch, on the coast. Swamplands Tower (Level 17) - South west of Bill's Chocobo Ranch and south east of Abandoned Dock. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Plains Tower (Level 18) - South west of Oliver's Farm, south of Grassy Viaduct Cache and south east of Kalm. Kalm Outskirts Tower (Level 18) - West of Kalm. Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix Wastelands Tower (Level 18) - South west of Kalm.

That's it for now!