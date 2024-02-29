Synergy Skills and Synergy Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are two crucial components to master if you want to survive the fierce battles that lay before you throughout each area. One doesn't use ATB charges and the other can grant your party with unique buffs when used.

Fighting alongside your party members in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will make each and every battle much easier. If you take the time to upgrade, learn, and use Synergy Skills and Abilities you won't regret it, especially when you come across tough foes.

On that note, we're here to show you how to use Synergy Skills and Synergy Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as well as how to get new Synergy Skills and Abilities too.

How to use Synergy Skills in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Synergy Skills are combat moves that you can use to inflict damage to an enemy with another party member. These skills don't use any ATB charge, so they're perfect if you want to take down a tough opponent without sacrificing too much.

As they don't use ATB charges, we recommend using Synergy Skills as much as you can throughout a fight - especially if an opponent is proving to be tricky.

Cloud and Aerith are using Bodyguard here. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

To see which Synergy Skills you can use with the character you're currently controlling and other members in your party, press the Touchpad while guarding with R1. This will put the combat into slow motion and a small box will appear in the bottom left corner of the screen that lists the skills you can use and the control commands for them.

Then, while guarding with R1, use the button or button combination linked to a skill to use it. Some skills can be activated by pressing a single button or by tapping a sequence of buttons. However, some skills will need you to hold down a button to charge up and then release to launch the attack.

For example, if we wanted Aerith to use Combat Savior with Cloud, we'd press Square.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to use Synergy Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Synergy Abilities deal heavy amounts of damage and often apply buffs unique to the pair such as giving the team unlimited MP. They are different from Synergy Skills, though it’s easy to confuse the two in the heat of battle.

Synergy Abilities can be used after you and another party member have built up enough Synergy by using abilities that charge ATB. Using any ATB commands that are marked with the small dual rectangle icon circled in the image below will give your characters Synergy.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You can check your Synergy level in two ways. One way is to open your commands menu and select the 'Synergy Ability' option, then look at the bars above the image of each character next to the ability name.

The other way you can check your Synergy level is to simply open the command menu with X and look at the bar for your character at the top of the commands menu.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Once two characters have Synergy, you will be given the chance to activate their Synergy Ability. To do this, open your command menu with 'X' then select the 'Synergy Ability' tab. On here, select which ability you want to use and it will instantly activate.

However, if you repeatedly use a Synergy Ability the amount of Synergy you'll need to activate it will increase.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Also, the first time a character uses a Synergy Ability with Cloud their friendship with him will boost, so it's worth thinking about if you want to befriend a specific person.

How to get new Synergy Skills and Abilities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can get new Synergy Skills and Abilities through customising character folios using Maghnata Automat devices (vending machines) or by visiting a Maghnata Books shop like the one in Kalm.

Select the character folio you want to customise and then follow the branches of their skill tree to find the next skill or ability you can unlock, but each one will cost you SP. Also you'll need to unlock any connecting skills to gain access along the branch to any Synergy based one.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Hover over a skill and the heading of the box that appears will tell you whether it's a Syngery Skill or Ability. Synergy Skills will be in blue writing and Abilities will be marked with yellow writing. The box will tell you what the ability does, how much SP you need to spend to get it, and the partners that are compatible with it.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth content, check out our page on Relationships and how to boost them or our Queen's Blood card game explainer that will help you become an expert in no time.