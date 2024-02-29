Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Folio upgrade system explained

Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are how you upgrade stats such as boosting HP or get new core skills such as useful Synergy Skills and Abilities.

Understanding and using the Folio system in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is crucial as you will need it to upgrade your party's unique qualities to ensure they'll help you through tough fights. As you make your way across the various maps on offer, you will need to make sure Cloud and company are strong enough to content with the challenges that lay ahead.

Without further ado, we're here to show you how to use Folios to upgrade characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, how to access character Folios and how to use Folio Manuscripts. Also, as a bonus, we show you how to upgrade your Party Level too.

On this page:

How to access character Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can access character Folios in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth by visiting a Maghnata Books store in settlements like Kalm by looking for the Book icon on your map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You can also use by using gold vending machines known as Maghnata Automats. These vending machines typically appear throughout the world, usually in smaller settlements, at major story checkpoints or just before you face a boss.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

No matter which way you choose to access a Folio, your options will be the same.

How to use Folios to upgrade characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

As you play through the various missions and explore the environment around you, you'll earn Skill Points (SP). You can then use SP to purchase different skills and stat boosts in a character's Folio to enhance their individual qualities.

To unlock a new skill or stat boost via a Folio you will need to be at a Maghnata store or Automat. Then, select the character that you want to apply upgrades to from the list. Next to their name you will be able to see how much SP they have.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Then, once inside their Folio screen, hover over the various options to find out more about them. When you do this, a small description box will appear that shows you how much SP it costs and a brief outline of what it does. If you're looking at an ability, you'll also be told which partners (if any) work with this skill.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You can also see the character's current SP level in the top right corner of this screen.

However, Folios work much like a skill tree in that they all have branches. You will need to unlock skills and upgrades through these branches, meaning it's likely you'll need to spend SP on a few things before you can get to the one you want.

Also, most of the Folios have multiple branches that span off from the main section and these often end in specialised upgrades for the character.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

When you've found an upgrade or skill you want, and nothing else stands in your way, simply select it with X and confirm you want to spend your SP on it. Once you've purchased it, its attributes will automatically be added to the character or the skill will automatically end up in your Command Menu.

As you increase your party level throughout the story you'll unlock more levels within the Folio which will grant access to bigger and better upgrades or skill options. However, the further up the Folio you get the more SP you'll need. This can mean you'll need to wait a while before your next upgrading spree. That being said, you can always use another way to get SP quickly - Manuscripts.

How to get and use Folio Manuscripts in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You can get Folio Manuscripts in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth by taking on extra jobs around each region via the quest board in larger settlements or by using Moogle Medals to buy them at Moogle Emporiums.

Each character in your party has their own designated set of Manuscripts:

Cloud - The Art of Swordplay

Barret - Sharpshooter's Companion

Tifa - Way of the Fist

Aerith - Telluric Scriptures

Red XIII - Tale of the Red Warrior

If you buy or find a Manuscript then the character its made for will instantly get SP.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to upgrade Party Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You'll need to upgrade your Party Level in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to unlock new levels of each character's Folio to get access to bigger and better upgrade options.

To upgrade your Party Level you need to explore the world around you, help people you come across with their problems or take on quests from them and overcome challenges that stand in your way. Doing all of these things will deepen your bonds as a party.

The deeper your bond with your party is, the more you'll upgrade your Party Level and then you can reap the rewards for doing so.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

That's it for now!