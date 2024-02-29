Golden Plumes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are a new currency used for kitting out your Chocobo buddies in different cosmetic styles.

We've explained how to get Golden Plumes and how to change Chocobo gear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth below so you can get to styling your feathered friends right away, along with a quick explainer on where to use Golden Plumes.

For more help on your travels across Gaia, check out our pages on how to get and use Moogle Medals, the Grasslands Chocobo Stop locations, and how to get Quetzalcoatl Talon.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Release Date Announce Trailer.Watch on YouTube

Where to use Golden Plumes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Golden Plumes are used at the merchants found at Chocobo Ranches in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth to buy cosmetic gear for your Chocoboc mounts. There are at least a set of three pieces of gear at every ranch in the game, and it usually costs more Golden Plumes to unlock a set the further in the game you are. For example, the Grasslands Shrina set costs six Golden Plumes, while the Junon Scorpion set costs nine Golden Plumes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

If you find a Chocobo Ranch but can't access the shop yet, try completing the side quest linked to the ranch. We recommend doing this anyway, as you usually can't customise your Chocobo with the gear you purchase until you complete the ranch side quest. This is actually the 'Tracing the Tracks' main quest in the Grasslands, and the 'Stuck in a Rut' side quest in Junon. Apart from the Grasslands, these ranch quests will generally have a green marker on your map to help identify them.

Although, keep in mind that some Chocobo gear merchants might only unlock after you complete specific parts of the story, like in the Corel region.

How to get Golden Plumes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You get Golden Plumes in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth by:

Wrangling new Chocobos.

Unlocking Chocobo Stops.

If you wrangle the Chocobo of an open area and find all of its Chocobo Stops, you should have enough Golden Plumes to buy that region's main Chocobo gear off the ranch merchant.

Here's more details on each method:

Wrangling new Chocobos

Each open area with a Chocobo Ranch usually has a new Chocobo for you to catch. After successfully sneaking up and wrangling the Chocobo, you will get access to that region's specific Chocobo type (which usually have a different ability like scaling cliffs or flying), and you also receive two Golden Plumes. You can only do this once, though.

For help wrangling Belle, check out our page on how to get the Junon Chocobo.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Unlocking Chocobo Stops

Every open area, such as the Grasslands or Junon, has lots of Chocobo Stops to unlock, and repairing each one rewards you with one Golden Plume. Chocobo Stops are the blue bus shelters by the side of roads, and to use it (and get your Golden Plume), you have to follow a baby Chocobo to its location and then pick up the fallen sign. If you happen to find the stop before you find the Chocobo chick, it will automatically appear at the stop.

For help locating them, check out our Grasslands and Junon Chocobo Stop locations.

Image credit: Square Enix / Eurogamer

After repairing Chocobo Stops, you can then use a Cushion to rest at them and restore your party's HP and MP, and you can select them from the map as Fast Travel points. You can also pet the baby Chocobo, so obviously that should be your priority once you've found a Chocobo Stop.

How to change Chocobo gear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You need to go to the Chocoboutique at Chocobo Ranches to change your Chocobo gear in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. These are the red Chocobo signs usually found in the main barn or entrance of ranches.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

If you've bought different gear styles with your Golden Plumes, you can then equip them here at the Chocoboutique, as well as change the colour of your gear by pressing Triangle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

However, remember that you generally need to complete each ranch's side quest in order to unlock access to its Chocoboutique. These are the quests with a green marker usually found on, or near, the Chocobo Ranch. Ocassionally, you'll also have to complete specific story sections to access the Chocoboutique at a ranch.

Hope you enjoy customising your Chocobos!