How to get Junon Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Capturing the Junon Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will put your stealth skills to the test. You need to find a way to get across an area filled with highly sensitive Chocobos without being caught to wrangle the one you're after, a beautiful brown Chocobo called Belle.

We recommend capturing Belle as the first thing you do in Junon in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as you will need their special ability to be able to navigate the terrain of this region. Before you can even think of this however you need to actually find the Chocobo!

Without further ado, we're here here to show you how to find the Junon Chocobo and how to catch the Junon Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

On this page:

How to find the Junon Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To find the Junon Chocobo Belle in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to start the Struck in a Rut side quest. To start this quest, head to the point marked on the map below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Here, locate the ranch owner Gabe and speak to him. This will start the quest and he will give you Chocobo Intel: Birds of the Mountain. This will show you the general area you need to look in to find the Junon Chocobo Belle.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Head to this location to find the Chocobo. It's slightly south west of Gabe's Chocobo Ranch and you should trigger the mini-game to capture the Chocobo once you're within range. We've marked its location on the map below to help:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

How to catch the Junon Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

To catch the Junon Chocobo in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to use the various carts around the area to hide from the Chocobos to get to the target without being seen. If you get caught by any of the Chocobos, they will all run and you'll have to start again or from your most recent checkpoint in the minigame.

Your target is Belle, the brown Chocobo on the far side of the area:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

When the minigame begins, look to your right and you should see a switch here and a small track going past a couple of Chocobos. Carefully move to the switch, then press and hold Triangle to activate it. Once the cart behind the switch starts to move along you need to slowly walk alongside it to avoid being seen by the Chocobos here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Once you get to the other end of this track you should be able to see another switch to your left. Activate it then turn so that you're facing the opposite direction of the first cart you used, you should see that a cart is coming along the tracks now. Pick up the rocks near the switch too as you will need these.

Wait for the cart to stop rolling and then move so that you're hidden by the cart while facing the switch you've just activated.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

From here, use L1 to aim at the switch and when you're confident it will hit it, use Square to throw a rock. Hit it right and the switch will activate. Stay behind the cart as it moves and follow it to the end of the tracks.

At the end of the tracks look left and you should see another cart with a scattering of rocks in front of it. Cross to this cart slowly while picking up the rocks on the way. Belle is on the left of this next area but you cannot instantly sneak across to her, you will get caught. You need to take the long way around with the cart.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Once you're behind the cart, look opposite you and you should see another switch in the middle of the area. As you did earlier, use L1 and Square to aim at the switch and throw a rock at it. Once the switch has been activated, the cart will start moving to the right and you need to move with it.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

This is where things get a bit fiddly. For the first bit of the track you'll want to stay where you are and simply follow the cart, but as you turn the first corner you need to move cloud so that he's in front of the cart with the Chocobo behind it on the other side like in the image below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Then, once you and the cart are safely past the stack of pallets, you need to quickly move Cloud so that he's behind the shorter end of the cart like in the image below.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

You'll only be here briefly. As soon as the cart starts to turn the corner and you're confident it will cover you, move Cloud so that he's on the long side of the cart again with the next Chocobo on the opposite side.

Now, keep your eyes peeled for a patch of long grass next to a pallet stack in the middle of the area. Roll into it and wait for the cart to move past you.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

As the end of the cart goes past you, quickly use Circle to roll behind it and then move Cloud so that he's positioned against the long side of the cart with Belle on the other side like in the image below:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Follow the cart around the corner and once you're behind Belle, exit the safety of the cart and slowly sneak up behind her. As soon as the prompt appears, press Triangle to mount and wrangle Belle!

Did it really have to be that complicated Belle? | Image credit: Eurogamer/Square Enix

Now that you've got Belle, check out our page listing all Junon Chocobo Stop locations so that you can get more Fast Travel options. Also, while in Junon, check out our Fort Condor explainer that tells you everything you need to know about this minigame.